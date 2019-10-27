Police share CCTV footage after woman, 89, robbed in Notts

Police have released CCTV footage after a 89-year-old woman was pulled to the ground by a man who stole her handbag.

The incident happened in her back garden in Winchester Avenue, Beeston, at around 4.15pm on Wednesday, October 2.

The offender is believed to have fled the scene on a white and red pushbike, as pictured, which police later found abandoned.

Detective Constable Tony Tonks said: "This was a shocking robbery for the victim, who is a vulnerable elderly woman.

"She disturbed the offender as he tried to break into her house. She was approached from behind and dragged to the ground as the man pulled the bag from her shoulder.

"Thankfully she wasn't hurt but she was left very shaken by what happened.

"We believe the robber has a distinctive tattoo pattern on his left arm, as pictured, and we're urging anyone who recognises him from this detail to contact us.

"We're also urging anyone who recognises the man riding the bike in the CCTV footage to please get in touch with us.

"After the robber pulled the woman to the ground and took her bag, he was caught on CCTV riding a bike along Cyprus Avenue, off Wollaton Road, with a bag over the handlebars, before abandoning the bike. He then jumped over a fence and entered the garden of a property on Abbey Drive.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we're doing everything we can to trace the offender and bring him to justice.

"I’d urge anyone who witnessed the robbery, anyone who believes they recognise the cyclist pictured or who has any information relating to the tattoos or bike, as pictured, to please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 674 of 2 October 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Incident Number: 000674-02102019