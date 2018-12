It was a busy day for police in Pleasley who seized two cars from drivers without insurance.

Yesterday (Wednesday, December 19), officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit first stopped an ‘honest chancer’ and seized their silver Nissan x-trail after they ‘immediately admitted not having a licence or insurance’.

On the A617, officers seized a silver Honda after the driver admitted to having no insurance as their ‘partner sorts all that’.

‘Not sorted it since October’, officers tweeted.