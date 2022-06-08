Police seize two vehicles in crackdown on motorists in Mansfield

The Mansfield Operation Reacher team said the road-users were caught during mobile patrols in the area on Saturday, June 4.

The team said one car was found being driven without an MoT and another without tax or an MoT.

A motorbike rider was also found to have no licence or insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police said checks showed the rider of this motorcycle to have no licence and no insurance.

A team spokesman said: “We would like to remind drivers to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy to avoid it being seized.

“Finally officers would like to reassure members of the public that action will be taken to disrupt criminal activity to ensure that you and your property is safe.”

“Anyone with information about illegal vehicle or possible cannabis grows in your area, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”