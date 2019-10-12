Police seize two cars from unlicensed drivers carrying 10 passengers in Shirebrook

Derbyshire Police stopped and seized two vehicles from unlicensed drivers in Shirebrook carrying 10 passengers.

READ MORE : Former model Katie Price splits from Chesterfield builder boyfriend



None of the passengers or the driver had a full driving licence

Derbyshire Roads Police Unit stopped the vehicles and a force spokesperson said: "A. BMW driver was taking four others to work, a Vauxhall driver was taking six others to work.

"With the two cars and 12 people inside, not a full driving licence, supervisor or L plate between them."

READ MORE: Chesterfield pervert carried out sex act with muffin before offering it to girl