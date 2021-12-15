Police seize off-road motorbike while en route to £100k drugs raid in Mansfield

Officers from the Mansfield operation reacher team were en route to execute a warrant in Bentinck Street today when the bike was spotted.

Police said they spotted a suspect riding an off-road motorcycle who immediately tried to leave the area on their way to Bentinck Street.

An unmarked car travelling behind the main police van quickly stopped the rider and seized his bike, while the rest of the team continued to carry out the warrant.

Bentinck Street, Mansfield.

And officers enjoyed a second result when they 174 cannabis plants – worth more than £100,000 – spread across multiple rooms.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis following the raid shortly after 8am and remains in police custody this afternoon.

The drugs will be destroyed.

‘Great result’

Sergeant Tony Bailey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “All in all this was another great result for the team.

“Residents frequently complain not only of the smell of cannabis use, but also of the noise and aggravation caused by people riding noisy off-road bikes illegally near where they live.

“So we were delighted to get two decent results for the price of one.

“Unfortunately for the rider he found himself in the middle of a pre-planned police operation and paid the price for it.

“Cannabis cultivation in particular is a very serious offence that is often linked to organised criminal gangs at home and abroad.

“We will never tolerate people growing and selling drugs in our town and hope this morning’s raid serves as a warning to anyone who is involved in the drugs trade: we are watching you, we know where you live and we could very well be paying you a visit very soon.”

This morning’s raid comes just two weeks after the team found more than 200 cannabis plants at two addresses on Somersall Street.

Anyone with further information about today’s incidents, or any drug-related offending is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or, alternatively, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.