Police seize off-road bikes during crackdown on nuisance biking in Mansfield and Ashfield

Nottinghamshire Police’s off-road motorbike team carried out targeted patrols in Mansfield, Clipstone, Warsop and Mansfield Woodhouse on Sunday following complaints about the illegal and anti-social use of off-road bikes.

The hotspots they honed in on also included Harlow Wood, Annesley Woods and Annesley Cutting and Felley Priory.

Two bikes were seized for no insurance and another person was issued with a warning by officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized off-road bikes in a crackdown across Mansfield and Ashfield on Sunday. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Sgt Colin Morley, one of the force’s off-road bikers, said he and his officers received ‘a great response’ during the operation and has urged residents to continue reporting incidents of ‘nuisance’ off-road biking.

“Our riders were met with a great response and thanks from members of the local community including from horse riders and dog walkers,” he said.

“They were really happy to see us tackling this menace and to see the action we are continuing to take against those inconsiderate riders whose illegal and anti-social behaviour is causing misery in our communities, showing little or no regard for the laws of the road, the damage they cause or the threat they pose to members of the public.

“We have more dates planned for the future to tackle this type of activity and we will be continuing our efforts to crack down on this anti-social behaviour. Any riders considering visiting these locations and other hot-spot areas should expect to be stopped by the police who will take robust action.

"We need more members of the public to help us reduce nuisance off-road biking by reporting incidents to us. We encourage anyone with information about the use of illegal bikes to continue to report these matters to us by calling us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

As well as seizing bikes and prosecuting riders to tackle the issue, the force is also encouraging off-road bikers to explore areas in which they can legally enjoy their bikes.