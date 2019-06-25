Police seize more than 150 cannabis plants from Warsop address

Police have seized more than 150 cannabis plants at an address in Warsop.

The Warsop Neighbourhood Policing Team posted a picture of the cannabis plants online with a witty comment.

They said: "We would like to apologise to the residents of Warsop and surrounding area if there is a sudden price increase in the cost of cannabis.

"This is due to 150 plus cannabis plants being located at an address in Warsop today. If the owner of the plants wishes to claim them please get in contact with us."

Call police on 101 with any information.