Police seize drugs in Ashfield after catching suspected dealer climbing out of window
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers attended the ground floor flat in Westbourne Road, Sutton, at about 7.30pm on Wednesday after receiving reports of suspicious activity at the property.
Believing that somebody was inside, one of them waited around the back and soon spotted a suspect leaving in an unconventional way.
The man was searched and found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash. A large bag of cannabis was also found nearby.
A subsequent search of the property uncovered more money, an imitation handgun, an axe and other evidence.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply, and possessing an imitation firearm.
Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:
“Our officers responded to a report of criminality and soon found what they were looking for.
“As a result, a suspect is in custody and a significant quantity of illegal drugs have been recovered.”