Police seize drugs and a weapon in Mansfield, leading to five arrests

Five people have been arrested as officers seized drugs and a weapon in Mansfield.

Operation Scorpion was held in Mansfield Town centre, Layton Burroughs, Ladybrook and the surrounding areas on Wednesday and yesterday (Thursday, November 14) with the intention of reducing, preventing and detecting knife crime along with associated crimes such as drugs and anti-social behaviour.

A drugs dog was used in Mansfield town centre during the two-day operation, resulting in 13 people being stopped and searched.

One of the people stopped was a 32-year-old man who had been wanted in connection with a house burglary, so he was arrested and taken to Mansfield custody for further investigation.

Another of those stopped was a 30-year-old man who was warned in for an interview at Mansfield Police Station for possession of cannabis.

Officers also arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, a 34-year-old man who was wanted for recall to prison for a breach of probation conditions, a 36-year-old woman for failure to attend court and a 29-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and failure to attend court.

Metal detectors were also used by officers to carry out open space searches in locations where weapons are known to have been used or have previously been found. On this occasion no weapons were found.

Sergeant Paul Peatfield, who led the two-day operation, said: "The operation was part of our ongoing efforts to tackle knife crime, drugs and anti-social behaviour and resulted in a number of arrests and high-visibility proactive policing.

"We are pleased to report that no weapons were found within the open space searches however one suspect has been arrested for possession of a bladed article.

"The town centre patrols resulted in excellent community engagement with many positive comments regarding the work officers were doing."

