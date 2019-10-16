Police seize 'Akita-type' dog after attack leaves teen needing surgery

Specially-trained police have seized a dog from an address in Mansfield, following an attack which left two people requiring hospital treatment on Friday 11 October 2019.

Nottinghamshire Police was called just before 3.30pm to the report of the incident, which took place on a residential street close to the junctions of Ladybrook Lane and Linby Avenue.

The attack left the first victim – a 19-year old woman – with injuries to her arm.

She was taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre by ambulance for treatment for her injuries, which required surgery.

The second victim – a man in his thirties, who came to the woman’s aid following the initial attack – was also taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are believed to be less serious.

The animal, described as a large Akita-type dog, was seized by officers, including specially-trained officers from the force’s dog section who responded to the incident. The dog remains at a secure kennelling facility.

A woman, believed to be the owner of the dog, has been interviewed by officers voluntarily as part of their enquiries.

Inspector Nick Butler, the local neighbourhood policing inspector for Mansfield, said: “I would like to thank members of the community for their help in detaining the dog, as their actions could have helped prevent anyone else from being injured in this attack.

“Our officers were quick to respond to this incident and their joint efforts with the community have meant that we’ve been able to quickly detain the dog, identify its owner and mean that there is no longer a risk to the public.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 586 of October 11, 2019.