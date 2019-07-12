Police seek three men after violent incident in Mansfield pub

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak three men (pictured) in connection with an affray in Mansfield.

The incident took place at the Rufford Arms pub in Mansfield on Friday 21 June 2019, just before midnight.

Mansfield affray

If you recognise the men, call 101, quoting incident number 6 of 22 June 2019.