Police seek public’s help after upskirting incident in Eastwood
The victim was walking along Princes Street, Eastwood, when a man began following her.
The man followed her onto Albert Street and Wellington Street where he managed to get in front of her.
He then approached the girl and took a photograph up her skirt with his mobile phone.
The man quickly walked away from the scene along an alleyway to the rear of Wellington Street following the incident on July 19, at about 3.55pm.
The victim called police and officers have carried out a number of inquiries.
Officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he may have vital information.
PC Gerard Masaoy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re working hard to identify the man responsible for this distressing incident as soon as possible.
“We believe the man pictured could hold important information about exactly what happened.
“While incidents of this nature are rare, I want to assure members of the public we take reports of this kind very seriously. This sort of behaviour is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”
Anyone who has any information which could assist police with their investigation, or anyone who recognises the man in the image, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 473 of July 19, 2023, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.