Police seek man suspected of sex assault between Nottingham and Mansfield

Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault between Nottingham and Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police are keen to speak to this man in connection with a sexual offence.

The incident happened on a bus between Nottingham and Mansfield on August 18 2019 at around 1.30-1.45am.

If you have any information call 101, quoting incident number 195 of 19 August 2019.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and they will pass the information to the police.