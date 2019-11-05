Police search Notts house in Sutton murder investigation

A house in Eastwood is being investigated in connection with the ongoing Sutton murder investigation.

Police and forensic officers have been spotted outside the house, which is in Cultivation Road, just off Harvest Road.

Officers on scene in Langton Court.

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that the police presence is in connection with the Sutton murder probe.

Officers were called to Langton Road in Sutton just after 10.30pm on Friday, November 1, to reports of a serious assault.

READ MORE: Three more arrests made into Sutton murder investigation​

A man was stabbed and later pronounced dead at Queen's Medical Centre.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, and on Monday, November 4, three more people were arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Officers on scene in Langton Court.

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “Four men have now been arrested following our enquiries. They remain in police custody.

"We are still at an early stage of this investigation, so I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward. Even the smallest detail could prove to be vital to this case."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 980 of November 1, 2019.

READ MORE:

Officers on scene in Langton Court.

Sutton residents thanked for 'patience and understanding' amid murder investigation​

Sutton stabbing murder investigation - what we know so far

Man stabbed in the street in Sutton