Police search for girl reportedly walking on her own in Ollerton

Nottinghamshire Police were called at around 11.55pm last night (Thursday) following a report of a girl around aged five walking close to Costcutter on Tuxford Road, near Newark Road, in the general direction of the crematorium.

The girl has been described as white, with short blonde/brown hair to her shoulder and wearing a Disney-style-onesie.

Officers have used the force drone in the skies as well as having sniffer dogs in the area to help with the search.

Officers are search for girl reportedly walking on her own in Ollerton last night. Photo: Notts Police

Insp Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Reports of this nature is something the force take hugely seriously and we have a lot of resources in Ollerton to help with the search since the call.

"It was reported by a member of the public who rang the force that the girl wasn't distressed in anyway, however it's important we know that she is safe. Sadly we don't have too much information or a picture of the girl at this stage.

"Also, if your child is of this age, from the area and wears a Disney-Onesie please call the force immediately.