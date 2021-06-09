Police say wanted man could be in Nottinghamshire
Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a wanted man who could be in Nottinghamshire.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 2:53 pm
Joshua Soper, 32, is being hunted by officers in Doncaster in connection with dangerous driving and on recall to prison.
The driving offence relates to an incident involving police vehicles being driven at on May 19.
Soper is black, stocky build and may currently have a black beard.
He also has links to Lincolnshire and Norfolk.
Anyone with information should contact 101 or submit a report online quoting crime number 14/77300/21.