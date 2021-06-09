Police say wanted man could be in Nottinghamshire

Joshua Soper, 32, is being hunted by officers in Doncaster in connection with dangerous driving and on recall to prison.

The driving offence relates to an incident involving police vehicles being driven at on May 19.

Soper is black, stocky build and may currently have a black beard.

Joshua Soper has links to Nottinghamshire

He also has links to Lincolnshire and Norfolk.