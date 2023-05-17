Police say Sutton town centre emergency 'was not a stabbing' after rumours swirl on social media
Police have moved to quash internet rumours that a man was stabbed or beaten in Sutton yesterday, Tuesday.
Emergency services called to Outram Street in the town at 9.40am after reports a man needed treatment in the street.
Social media was soon filled with posts saying a man had been stabbed, or severely beaten.
However, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman told your Chad it was “definitely not a stabbing as some have suggested”, adding it was a “medical incident that has caused a man to collapse on the ground”.
The man remains in hospital.