Police say Sutton town centre emergency 'was not a stabbing' after rumours swirl on social media

Police have moved to quash internet rumours that a man was stabbed or beaten in Sutton yesterday, Tuesday.

By John Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services called to Outram Street in the town at 9.40am after reports a man needed treatment in the street.

Social media was soon filled with posts saying a man had been stabbed, or severely beaten.

Police say social media rumours that a man was stabbed in Sutton are not truePolice say social media rumours that a man was stabbed in Sutton are not true
However, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman told your Chad it was “definitely not a stabbing as some have suggested”, adding it was a “medical incident that has caused a man to collapse on the ground”.

The man remains in hospital.