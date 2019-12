Nottinghamshire Police has released a picture of a man they wish to identify and speak to as part of an nvestigation into an attempted robbery.

The attempted robbery happened at Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at around midnight on November 10, according to police.

Police confirmed nothing was stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information or who may be able to identify the man pictured is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 37 of November 10.