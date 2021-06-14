Police release images of jewellery stolen in raid on Pinxton home

Officers say that at some time between 3.30pm on Friday, June 11 and 1pm the next day a burglar broke into a house on St Helen’s Avenue.

They took several pieces of jewellery, including a diamond and sapphire art deco 1930s ring, gold and pearl earrings, a gold and silver fob watch and gold and black opal dropper necklace. They also took a Pandora bracelet with charms, many of which were blue Merano glass beads.

A Quest holdall was also taken.

These were some of the items stolen form a home in Pinxton. Image: Derbyshire police.

Anyone who has any information, or may have been offered any of these items for sale, should contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 21*325919.

Alternatively, contact the force via its website or social media channels.