Police release images of jewellery stolen in raid on Pinxton home
Police investigating a burglary at a home in Pinxton are releasing pictures of some of the stolen items in a bid to trace them.
Officers say that at some time between 3.30pm on Friday, June 11 and 1pm the next day a burglar broke into a house on St Helen’s Avenue.
They took several pieces of jewellery, including a diamond and sapphire art deco 1930s ring, gold and pearl earrings, a gold and silver fob watch and gold and black opal dropper necklace. They also took a Pandora bracelet with charms, many of which were blue Merano glass beads.
A Quest holdall was also taken.
Anyone who has any information, or may have been offered any of these items for sale, should contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 21*325919.
Alternatively, contact the force via its website or social media channels.
Folk can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org