Police release images of jewellery stolen in raid on Pinxton home

Police investigating a burglary at a home in Pinxton are releasing pictures of some of the stolen items in a bid to trace them.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 14th June 2021, 6:40 pm

Officers say that at some time between 3.30pm on Friday, June 11 and 1pm the next day a burglar broke into a house on St Helen’s Avenue.

They took several pieces of jewellery, including a diamond and sapphire art deco 1930s ring, gold and pearl earrings, a gold and silver fob watch and gold and black opal dropper necklace. They also took a Pandora bracelet with charms, many of which were blue Merano glass beads.

A Quest holdall was also taken.

These were some of the items stolen form a home in Pinxton. Image: Derbyshire police.

Anyone who has any information, or may have been offered any of these items for sale, should contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 21*325919.

Alternatively, contact the force via its website or social media channels.

Folk can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org