Police release images of jewellery stolen during armed street robbery in Kirkby

Detectives investigating an armed street robbery in Kirkby have released images of jewellery that was taken in the incident.

The 23-year-old victim was threatened with what appeared to be a handgun and punched in the incident in a car park off Southwell Close, Kirkby, on Tuesday, February 19.

Picture released by Nottinghamshire Police.

Brendan Sharp, 22, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was charged in February with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm in relation to the incident and has been remanded in custody until a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on August 5.

Two men, aged 21 and 19, were also arrested in connection with the incident and remain on police bail, with conditions, pending further enquiries.

Some of the items taken in the robbery, pictured, are described as a black onyx ring with a row of diamonds along it, a large shiny gold ring with diamonds on and a nine-carat gold signet-style ring with a picture of Medusa on the front, with diamonds inside.

If you have been offered the items for sale, or have any information that could be helpful to the investigation, call police on 101, quoting incident number 412 of 19 February 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.