Police release image of man they would like to speak to about Ashfield sex assault

Ashfield Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to about a sexual assault.

They believe he may have information that could help officers investigating a sexual assault in Station Street, Kirkby, at around 7pm on Sunday September 22.

Police believe this man may be able to help their enquiries

If you have any information, call police on 101 quoting incident number 781 of 22 September 2019.

READ MORE: Weather warning for ice issued overnight for Nottinghamshire

READ MORE: Mansfield Rugby Club appeals to find cable thieves

READ MORE: Angry Pinxton man assaulted former partner

READ MORE: These are the worst areas in the UK for drink and drug driving offences

READ MORE: Jail for drug gang member who peddled heroin from Sheffield into Nottinghamshire

READ MORE: Notts Police face backlash after Facebook post 'victim blaming' women for walking alone at night

READ MORE: Women left with a "shell” of a car after finding her Land Rover dismantled in Notts