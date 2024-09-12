Police release CCTV images of men the want to talk to after Mansfield wallet theft

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:31 BST

Police investigating the theft of a wallet from a parked car in Mansfield have released images of two men they want to speak to.

The vehicle was broken into while it was parked on a driveway in Farndon Way.

A wallet, containing cash and bank cards, was taken and the victim later discovered one of the cards had been used fraudulently.

Police have been investigating the incident, which took place overnight between 10pm on Thursday, August 5 and 10.30am on Friday, August 6 by studying CCTV footage and carrying out other inquiries.

Police want speak to these two men in connection with a Mansfield wallet theft. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Officers are now in a position to release these images of two men they believe could have important information about what happened.

PC Megan Rodgers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We want to speak to the men pictured so if you know them please get in touch with us.

“Waking up to discover your car has been broken into is an upsetting experience for any victim, so we are determined to track down those responsible.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 190 of 6 August 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

