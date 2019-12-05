Police recover haul of 200 catalytic converters in Mansfield

Notts police have arrested two men and recovered up to 200 catalytic converters from an address in Mansfield.

Officers were called to a Mansfield business just before 1pm yesterday, December 4.

Police

Two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of theft and both remain in police custody.

Officers carried out a search at one of the suspect's addresses in Mansfield this morning and seized between 100 and 200 catalytic converters, believed to be worth about £20,000.

Superintendent Paul Winter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our investigations are still in their early stages but there is currently nothing to indicate this is connected to thefts of catalytic converters from motor vehicles.

"We have however seen a recent rise in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles parked in car parks and on residential streets in Nottinghamshire and these are subject to ongoing investigations.

"I want to reassure people that our officers are working hard to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

Catalytic converters, which convert vehicle exhaust emissions into less toxic gasses, are targeted because they contain high value metals.

In the last three months there has been a spate of incidents across Nottinghamshire, mostly in car parks and open spaces.

Supt Winter added: "We're urging motorists to be vigilant to this type of crime and to report any suspicious activity to us immediately.

"If you see anyone jacking a car up in a public car park, see anything that doesn't sit right or anyone acting strangely please call us on 101. If a crime is currently taking place, call 999.