Police raid in Rainworth leaves criminal enterprise in 'tatters'

A criminal enterprise has been left in "tatters" after police raided an address in Rainworth.

A Sherwood Police spokesman said: "Now before the 'potheads' start bleating on about your officers dealing with 'REAL' criminals lets take a moment to think what these fine pillars of society will be spending their drug dealing proceeds on shall we?

The address.

"Will they be paying tax? No Will they be paying national insurance? No will they be funding a lifestyle you and I have to work hard to achieve? Most likely.

"So no apologies from us for yet another grow destroyed by your local team."

If you have suspicions about an address near you please call us on 101 and report it.

Alternatively you can call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.