Police raid cannabis grow as crackdown on drugs across Broxtowe continues
Police officers discovered and dismantled another cannabis grow this week as they continue to crack down on crime across Broxtowe.
Police executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant following suspicions raised about an address in Tiree Close, Trowell, this week.
This closely follows another raid last week, where officers discovered more than 100 plants at an address in Ryemere Close, Eastwood.
The enforcement action is being carried out as part of ongoing work and operational activity to crack down on drug-related crime in the Broxtowe borough.
Around 30 plants were seized from the garage of a house on Tiree Close and a suspect will be voluntarily interviewed in due course over the grow as enquiries continue.
Neighbourhood policing inspector Mike Ebbins said: “This enforcement activity shows how we are listening to concerns raised by our local communities and taking robust action to crack down on the illegal drug trade which causes so much misery to people’s lives.
“I want to reassure people that we will continue to act on feedback and intelligence we receive from members of the community as well as working closely with our partners to reduce criminality even further.
“We know the cultivation of cannabis can often be linked to wider criminality including the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children.
“We are determined to do all we can to disrupt this type of activity and continue to tackle the issues that our communities have told us matter most to them.”