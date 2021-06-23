They have issued the message after officers carried out a road safety initiative at a number of locations in Mansfield Woodhouse, Forest Town and Church Warsop on Tuesday.

The latest Fatal4 operation by the Mansfield North Neighbourhood Policing Team came after feedback from residents who had raised concerns about speeding drivers.

"Having listened to comments submitted following the last enforcement operation they were present on Debdale Lane, Clipstone Road West, New Mill Lane, Bishop’s Walk and Wood Lane and were able to issue several offence report forms,” said a police spokesman, writing on the force’s Mansfield District Police Facebook page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police put the brakes on speeding motorists in Mansfield. Photo: Notts Police/Facebook

“Drivers should be aware that we will be conducting more of these operations around the Mansfield district in order to try and educate those who continue to ignore the law.”