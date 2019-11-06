Police presence in Skegby related to murder investigation

Residents have reported a heavy police presence in the Forest Road area of Skegby today (November 6).

Nottinghamshire police confirmed the activity is in relation to their ongoing investigation of a stabbing in Sutton.

Langton Road

Ross Ball, aged 42, died as a result of stab wounds following a serious incident in Langton Road on Friday night.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the area just after 10.30pm to reports of the stabbing, and Mr Ball was taken to Queen's Medical Centre - where he later died of his injuries.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, and on Monday, November 4, three more people were arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Nottinghamshire Police were also spotted searching a home in Eastwood yesterday, which a spokesman confirmed was part of the probe.