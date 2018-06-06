Police pledge to act on Mamba ‘zombies’

A Mansfield police chief has said tackling the users of a drug which turns them into “zombies” is a top priority.

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield district commander, said in his blog: “ A key priority for us at the moment is street drinking and ‘mamba/spice’ use in Mansfiel d town centre.

“We started to receive complaints about street drinking, mamba users and offensive language.

“This behaviour was making some families feel uncomfortable and we knew we needed to act.”

Mamba is a synthetic form of cannabis which causes users to fall into what is often described as a “zombie”- type state.