Motorists warned over number plates ahead of crackdown by police in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team are planning another ‘day of action’ targeting traffic offences.

The team said: “This will include tax, mot and insurance checks. In addition to this, number plates will be our focus.

“Having had a comment regarding stolen vehicles previously, should your vehicle be stolen and not display the registration correctly, this could hinder the investigation in trying to identify your vehicle through ANPR - automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Police have urged people to ensure their number plates are lawful.

“If you have a private number plate, please ensure that this is within the legal limit. Failure to comply with this could result in your plate being revoked from the DVLA.”

To check the rules regarding number plates, see bit.ly/3q4ksCF