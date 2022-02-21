Police plan crackdown on illegal off-road bikers near Bennerley Viaduct

Off-road bikers have been illegally using land near Bennerley Viaduct.

Off-road bikers and quad bikes have been illegally using land near Awsworth, including public highways and public footpaths, for several years causing danger and annoyance to cyclists, ramblers and dog walkers.

The issue has also been causing serious detriment to the local area and its residents, especially in light of the recent major refurbishment of Bennerley Viaduct – which is now open to walkers and cyclists.

The viaduct is already attracting lots of visitors, which is expected to increase as spring and summer approach.

Police will be utilising specialist teams, including the police off-road team and drone team, to tackle the issue.