Police patrol Ashfield following nuisance bikers complaints

Police have patrolled Ashfield following complaints about nuisance bikers.

Nottinghamshire police Off Road Team visited Export drive, near Huthwaite, Coxmoor Estate and Holiday Hill, Hollingwell Golf course, Newstead village, Hucknall, the Rolls Royce Estate, and the old Hucknall brickyard.

The team had a "good response" from landowners, whose property is being used and damaged by this activity, and welcomed Nottinghamshire police in those area's

An Ashfield police spokesman speaking after the patrol on Sunday, March 24, said: "Although no bike seizures on this occasion, Section 59 Warning notices are to be issued to riders stopped by the police, as a first offence, if they then continue to ignore this vehicles will then be seized and riders/ owners prosecuted.

"Just a reminder that it is an offence under Section 34 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 provides the offence of driving a mechanically propelled vehicle without lawful authority on common land, moorland or land not forming part of a road, or on any road which is a footpath, bridleway or restricted byway."

