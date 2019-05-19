Police patrol anti-social behaviour 'concern' areas in Rainworth and Blidworth

Police have been clamping down on anti-social behaviour in Rainworth and Blidworth.

A post on the Sherwood Police Facebook reads: "At the Rainworth skate park a group of teenagers ran off from officers, all we wanted was a chat. On further investigation we found this. This is not acceptable, if you are caught setting fires or causing anti-social behaviour you will be dealt with accordingly.

"On a lighter note, during patrols we saw three children litter picking on their own accord in Rainworth. It was lovely to see such community spirit."