Police operation clamps down on shops selling vapes and alcohol to children in Eastwood

A police operation is cracking down on retailers who sell age-restricted alcohol and vapes to children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police licensing officers conducted a test purchase operation at businesses in Eastwood, Kimberley and Beeston on March 8.

Officers were acting on intelligence and complaints from members of the public to identify shops and off-licences that may have been selling vapes to underage people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation saw a police cadet attempt to buy vapes from the businesses to test whether shop staff would sell the products to a child without ID.

Police are cracking down on retailers who sell age-restricted products to children.

Officers in plain clothes accompanied the teenager and observed their attempt to buy the vapes when they posed as a customer.

A total of 10 shops and off-licences that were visited as part of the test purchase operation successfully passed and refused service to the undercover teen.

Adrian Paling, senior licensing officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We regularly conduct test purchase operations to ensure licensed premises and other businesses that sell age-restricted products comply with legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On this occasion, all 10 of the shops correctly identified that the customer was underage and refused service.

“Retailers and other licensed venues play an important role in helping to keep children and young people safe from harm.

“If we can prevent vapes from being sold to children then we can reduce any associated antisocial behaviour and harm that may be linked with obtaining age-restricted products.”

The mystery shopper cannot lie about being aged under 18 and does not produce ID if requested.

If a venue fails the test, licensing officers can enforce penalties such as warning letters or fines, and in certain circumstances, offences can lead to prosecution.