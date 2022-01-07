Police on hunt for wanted Nottinghamshire man who made threats to kill
Officers are appealing for help from the public to find a man who is wanted in connection with an assault and making threats to kill.
Officers are trying to trace 31-year-old Paul Creighton who is known to have links to the Clifton and Beeston areas but could be anywhere in Nottinghamshire.
PC Lee Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are keen to track down this suspect as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.
“We know he has been in the Clifton and Beeston areas and ask people living in those areas especially to remain vigilant.
"If you have seen Creighton or have any information on his whereabouts please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 672 of 9 November 2021.
“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."