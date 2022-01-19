Police on hunt for dark-haired man after woman assaulted in Langley Mill
Officers are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Langley Mill earlier this week.
Police say the woman, who is in her 30s, was approached by a man in Cromford Road who tried to engage her in conversation before assaulting her.
The incident happened sometime between 1am and 2am on Sunday, January 16.
She has described him as white with dark hair and aged in his late 20s.
He is about 6ft tall and of medium build. He wore a black coat.
Derbyshire Police want to hear from witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have recorded dash cam footage.
They have asked that they be contacted on Facebook, Twitter, their website or by phone 101 quoting reference 220*31290.
Facebook– /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call on 101.