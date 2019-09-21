Police officers tackling knife crime in Nottinghamshire

Response officers have been tackling weapon-enabled crime this week as part of Operation Veneer.

The operation is running alongside Operation Sceptre, the national initiative to disrupt, detect and prevent weapon-enabled crime that Nottinghamshire Police is taking part in this week.

On Thursday, September 19, officers were patrolling in the Sutton area where previous weapon related incidents have been reported. They have been utilising an overt policing approach to prevent and detect this type of incident.

Officers engaged with members of the public, stopped vehicles, conducted sweeps of open spaces and conducted searches for hidden weapons, which received positive feedback from members of the public.

And yesterday (Friday, September 20) officers were deployed on Operation Veneer in Mansfield, where they worked alongside Nottinghamshire Police’s Knife Crime Team.

