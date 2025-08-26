Police officers stop Ashfield house blaze and rescue sleeping woman from building

Police Constables Gregg Cartwright and Jamie Walker sprang into action after spotting black smoke above Mason Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The life-saving actions of two police officers helped stop a house fire and rescue a woman asleep inside the building.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Constables Gregg Cartwright and Jamie Walker sprang into action after spotting black smoke above Mason Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Believing the people and properties on the street were at risk, the duo – who had been out on patrol – rushed towards the source of the smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within a few seconds, PCs Cartwright and Walker found a fire burning in a rear garden, which they could clearly see through a house’s conservatory.

Aware that time was of the essence, the officers took immediate action by using the equipment at their disposal to get inside the home and put the fire out.

PC Cartwright firstly smashed a window with his baton to gain access, with the commotion waking a woman who had been sleeping yards away in the next room.

At that point, PC Walker rushed into the building to get the occupant out safely, while PC Cartwright grabbed a fire extinguisher and used it to put out the blaze seconds later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody sustained any injuries in the 13 August incident, with the actions of PC Cartwright and PC Walker playing a key part in that.

“We knew there was somebody inside the building who needed to be saved, so we did what any other police officer would do,” said PC Cartwright.

“There wasn’t really a lot to think about. We just forced entry, got the woman inside out, and then tried to handle the fire as best as we could.”

PC Walker added: “When it comes to response policing, you can come across anything, as we did with this incident. We were just driving past when we saw some smoke, so thought we better check it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s response policing, really. One minute you can be sent to a job and the next you can come across something like this.”

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy said: “While I’ve no doubt both officers will consider what they did to be ordinary police work, that understates how much of an extraordinary contribution they made.

“When you consider the fire was burning so close to the property and the homeowner was sleeping just yards away, their intervention might well have saved her life and the lives of others too.”