Police officers hurt in violent struggle in Blidworth

Police were called to a disturbance on Dale Lane, Blidworth, today, Thursday, shortly before 2am.

Witnesses reported a man making threats in the street and acting aggressively towards passers-by.

As the man was confronted by officers he fled, leading to a chase.

Dale Lane, Blidworth.

In the ensuing struggle, one officer sustained a scratch to his neck and another received an injury to his hand.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence and remained in custody tonight.

Inspector Susan Wain, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This would have been a frightening incident for people to witness.

“Officers were quickly on the scene. They showed considerable bravery and professionalism as they fought to keep members of the public safe.

“Our officers are doing valuable work in challenging circumstances and do not deserve to be assaulted.

“Nottinghamshire Police will never tolerate this and will push for the strongest possible sanctions.”