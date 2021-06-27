Police officer ‘verbally abused and struck in throat’ in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police say the male officer was verbally abused and struck in the throat as he attended the incident in Bentinck Street, Mansfield, at around 9.50pm yesterday (June 26).

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and remains in police custody.

Superintendent Paul Winter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers do a difficult and demanding job and regularly have to put themselves in harm’s way to keep members of the public safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer was responding to reports of a fight in Bentinck Street, Mansfield (google)

“We will not tolerate any assaults against them and will always take robust action when people strike out against them. On this occasion our officer was unharmed but that is beside the point. Anyone who strikes out at a police officer commits a serious offences and will be dealt with accordingly.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 762 of June 26.

Key workers from across Nottinghamshire have come together following a spate of previous incidents where frontline workers have been coughed on or spat at while on the frontline of dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak.

A video has been launched by doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, prison officers, firefighters and other frontline workers from across the county as they continue to work hard to spearhead the nationwide response to the outbreak.

The video, which asks that people treat key workers with respect, has been backed by a promise from the senior police officer coordinating Nottinghamshire Police’s response to the outbreak that those putting the health and wellbeing of the county’s key workers at risk can expect the harshest possible treatment.

The video message was launched on social media as part of a coordinated effort by public bodies from across Nottinghamshire to take a zero tolerance approach on assaults targeting the county’s key workers.

It has already received support from the NHS, Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, the Ministry of Justice, a number of the county’s local authorities and other bodies.

You can view the video on Nottinghamshire Police’s YouTube page here.