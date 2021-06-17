Police officer suffers fractured cheekbone, nose and eye socket in Mansfield brick attack

The incident happened as officers approached three teenagers who were threatening to damage cars on Linden Street shortly after 7am this morning.

Three police officers were assaulted – with one spat at, another bitten in the arm and the third attacked with a brick.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

A police officer suffered a fractured cheekbone, nose and eye socket after she was hit in the face with a brick in Mansfield. Photo: Notts Police

Det Sgt Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling incident that led to three police officers being assaulted. It led to one suffering a fractured cheekbone, nose and eye socket, as well as a deep cut to the face which required stitches.

"Police patrols have been stepped up to reassure the local community and I would urge residents to keep us informed of any issues."

Det Sgt Dumbrell commended the officers’ bravery but insisted being assaulted should never be thought of ‘part of the job’ for police officers.

He said: “Police officers go out every single day to keep the public safe from harm. They have the right to go about their work without being assaulted and abused.

"Emergency workers are there to help people in what are likely to be their greatest hours of need. We must make it clear that we will not accept this treatment of our officers and staff. It is simply not part of the job and it shouldn't happen.

“We take officer assaults very seriously and will always thoroughly investigate any incidents where our officers or staff have been injured.

“Police work incredibly hard to protect the public and acknowledge that there is a risk when delivering that service.

“The officers involved in this morning’s incident will be supported throughout the investigation.”