Police officer racially abused during Sutton arrest

Police said they were called to the property on Thursday, at about 11.

A woman was reportedly assaulted, while an officer was also subjected to racial abuse while carrying out the arrest.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault, threats to kill, racially-aggravated public order and criminal damage.

Sergeant Laura McCullough, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have said it numerous times but it’s extremely important members of the public know that it is not okay to abuse police officers.

“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to physically assault or subject our officers to verbal abuse.

“This latest report is sadly just a small example of the vitriol hurled at police and it needs to stop.

“It is not simply part of an officer’s job and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with the incidents, but our enquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone that has any information to get in touch with the police on 101, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”