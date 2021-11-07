A senior police officer has praised them for their “professionalism and determination” after the horrific incident during which they were also verbally abused .

The officers had been called to Nottingham Road, just before 6.30pm, on Friday, November 5, after reports of a car window being smashed.

Whilst they were detaining a man when they were attacked by a woman who continued to resist, but who was eventually arrested as the officers took her to the police car.

Notts police officers injured whilst making arrests

During the brutal attack one of the officers was pulled down to the floor by her hair, and ‘a chunk’ of it was ripped out and she was also punched.

The officer suffered a dislocated shoulder during the struggle as the woman carried on fighting them and being abusive. She also suffered cuts and scrapes to her hands.

Another officer was punched and received kicked to the face. She suffered a split lip, swelling to her cheek, bruising to her knee and grazes to her hands.

A third officer received a number of kicks to her legs during the terrifying incident.

Detective Constable Paul Crofts, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a challenging situation to deal with and I would like to pay tribute to the professionalism and determination of the officers who responded.

“Police officers put their safety at risk every day to keep the public safe. Assaults on our officers and other emergency workers simply will not be tolerated and will always be treated with the utmost seriousness. They should not have to suffer violence at any time.

“As we have repeatedly shown we will take swift and robust action against anyone who commits appalling offences of this nature.”

Nottinghamshire Police is looking after the officers’ welfare as enquiries progress into the incident.

A 22-year-old woman is now being questioned on suspicion of assaulting police officers in the execution of their duty and for the possession of cannabis.