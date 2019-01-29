Police make drugs arrest in Mansfield after community intelligence

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply in Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, after swiftly acting upon intelligence from the community.

Nottinghamshire Police received a report from a member of the public on Saturday, January 26, of a man dealing drugs in the Noel Street area.

Officers quickly responded and identified a man matching the description given.

After a brief foot pursuit a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He has since been released under investigation.

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield District Commander, said: “The arrest shows that we will always take positive action when we receive this type of information from the public.

“I would urge others to come forward and let us know if they are concerned about what is happening in their community. If you believe someone you know may be involved in the dealing or production of drugs, you can let us know by calling us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”