Police make arrests during high visibility operation in Mansfield

Police arrested a man for drugs offences during a high visibility patrol in the Mansfield area.

The move came as part of Operation Scorpion, an initiative set up to tackle knife crime in the area.

Officers on Operation Scorpion were deployed to Mansfield Town Centre, Layton Burroughs and Warsop on Monday (January 6).

The duty included high visibility reassurance patrols, community engagement, crime prevention and searching for a vulnerable person.

Officers executed stop search powers and arrested a 32 year old male for possession of Amphetamines and cannabis.

Policing the road networks in Warsop officers had cause to stop several vehicles and seized a motor vehicle being driven without insurance.

Whilst the driver passed preliminary drugs screening the passenger was dealt with for a drugs offence.

Operation Scorpion includes all proactive work such as the work of the knife crime team, weapons sweeps, deployment of knife arches and education in schools.