Police make arrest after reports man exposed himself in a car in Ashfield

Officers say a 24-year-old man was detained on suspicion of two offences of exposure and has been released on police bail.

The arrest relates to incidents in Sutton on Monday morning – at 5.50am on Station Road and at 7am on Brook Street.

Police immediately started an investigation and arrested a suspect on Tuesday morning.

Det Sgt Amy Revill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are pleased to have made progress in this case and have arrested a suspect as part of our enquiries.

“We take all sexual offences extremely seriously and immediately carried out extensive local enquiries to identify a suspect. Whilst taking swift action against suspected offenders we also work to ensure that victims are given any additional support they may need.”

Anyone with additional information about the incidents should contact police on 101, quoting incident 75 of 17 May.