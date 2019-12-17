Police launch probe after woman found dead in Mansfield

The police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in Mansfield on Tuesday night (December 17).

Officers were called to an address on Armstrong Road, Mansfield at 4.38pm after the woman was discovered.

Police tape

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott said: "Nottinghamshire Police were called to an address on Armstrong Road, Mansfield, at 4.38pm today (Tuesday 17 December) following a report of the sudden death of a woman at the property.

"The woman's death is currently being treated as unexplained. Detectives remain at the scene as they continue to work to understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

"The woman's family is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time."