Police launch murder investigation after woman dies in hit and run attack near Mansfield

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman died in a hit and run attack near Mansfield.

Officers were called to reports of a collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, at around 8pm on Tuesday 26 November.

The collision involved an e-bike and a dark coloured 4x4, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, which had followed two e-bikes before ramming one of the bikes causing the rider and pillion to fall off the bike. The car then drove off from the scene without stopping.

The 25-year-old woman who was riding pillion on the bike, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

CI Claudia Musson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an understandably shocking incident that has left a family grieving the loss of a young woman.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery, believed to be manufactured between 2004 and 2009, in and around the Pleasley area prior to 8pm.

The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton.

Two people, a man and a woman both in their 30s from the Skegby area of Nottinghamshire, have been arrested in connection with the incident and currently remain in police custody.

“A team of detectives have been working non-stop since the incident took place and have generated significant lines of enquiry.

“We are, however, wanting to hear from anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to help us bring those responsible to justice.

“Of particular interest is anyone with information about a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery, it may be that you saw it in the area around the time of the incident – or you have seen a vehicle matching this description that may have sustained damage or been recently repaired.”

Anyone with information can contact Police, in confidence, using any of the below methods with reference 24*705090:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.