Police launch appeal to find missing cross from Cuckney church
Officers investigating the theft of a distinctive processional cross from a Cuckney church have appealed for the public’s help in tracking the item down.
The distinctive metallic cross, used over many years to lead clergy in procession, was taken from St Mary’s Church, Cuckney.
The item was removed from its wooden staff when it was taken at some point between 9am and 8pm on Thursday, April 25.
PC Lisa Hopkin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a very distinctive item that people will remember if they see it.
“We are determined to reunite it with the church and wider community, and ask anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”