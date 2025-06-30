Police launch appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Sutton park

Extra patrols have been put in place as police investigate a serious sexual assault in a park.

Officers were called around 12.20am on Monday (June 30) to reports a woman had been attacked at Sutton Lawn, Sutton.

Officers with specialist training were deployed to support the victim and two areas of the park have been cordoned off while investigations take place.

It is believed the woman was sexually assaulted between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday (June 29) when a number of people were in the park and surrounding areas.

Sutton Lawn, Ashfield.

Detectives want to speak to these potential witnesses and take their accounts.

Detective Sergeant Barry Haines, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know incidents like this cause great concern in our communities, and a team of detectives is working at pace on the investigation.

“Alongside these inquiries, our uniformed colleagues in the neighbourhood team have increased reassurance patrols in the area.

“If anyone has any concerns, we'd encourage them to approach one of our officers.

“I’d like to thank those who have already come forward with information, but it is really important people continue to tell us anything which could help.

“It was a warm summer evening and we believe it was still light when the incident took place.

“We know there were people in the park at the time and believe they could have important information which could assist the investigation. Anyone who can help should get in touch without delay.”

Anyone who has any information, or relevant footage, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 19 of 30 June 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.