Police keen to trace Good Samaritan who helped children after robbery in Mansfield

Police have released an image of a man who came to the rescue of a group of children who were attacked and robbed in Mansfield.

The group of youngsters aged between 12 and 14 were approached by a man in Toothill Lane just before 7pm on December 21.

The man threatened them, punched one of them and stole a bag, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Thomas Miller, of Terrace Road in Mansfield, has been charged with robbery in connection with this incident.

If you know the man in the image or have any information that could help, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 813 of 21 November.